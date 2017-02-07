Class-size bill passes House committee, may protect arts, P.E.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Arts and physical education classes may remain at elementary schools after a North Carolina House education committee meeting Tuesday morning.

Committee members discussed giving more flexibility to districts in terms of limiting class sizes.

Representatives voted on a bill saying the maximum number of students allowed will depend on the amount of money the state gives the particular district.

Craven County Schools plan to reach out to county leaders before making any program cuts.

“Ideally, and that’s the word I want to use, we will go to our county commissioners when this is all resolved and say, ‘Here’s the impact. Can you help us? And they’ve been so kind to do that, so I’m going to be optimistic.”

The bill received bipartisan support as well as the backing of groups representing school boards and teachers.

The measure now heads to the House budget-writing committee.

