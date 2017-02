NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT)- The New Bern Police Department is trying to figure out who’s responsible for an overnight home invasion.

Around 3:42 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Neuse Boulevard for a report of an assault. That investigation led them to the 2600 block of McKinley Avenue, where they found someone had broken into a home.

Right now, it’s unclear if the two incidents are connected. 9 On Your Side will keep you up to date on air and online as we learn more.