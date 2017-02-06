Williams-Sutton named All-American by D1Baseball

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton has been named a 2017 Preseason Third-Team All-America selection by D1Baseball according to a release Monday afternoon. This is the third preseason honor for Williams-Sutton after being named a Second-Team All-America pick by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) as well as an unanimous Preseason All-American Athletic Conference honoree.

The Wilson, N.C. native, who was named to three Freshman All-America teams in 2016, led The American in batting average (.360) and on-base percentage (.455), while ranking second in slugging percentage (.551). He became the first Pirate since Brian Cavanaugh to lead a conference in batting average (.382) back in 2005 when ECU was a member of Conference USA. Williams-Sutton started 55 of 56 games, belted five home runs, laced four triples and 11 doubles (20 extra base hits), while scoring 31 runs, driving in 27 and swiping 7 of 12 bases.

Williams-Sutton, who also garnered 2016 First-Team All-American Athletic Conference accolades, earned league player-of-the-week honors twice (Feb. 29 and May 23) and tallied six game-winning RBI with four coming in league play.

The Pirates are set to open the 2017 season on the road at Ole Miss on Friday, Feb. 17 with a 5 p.m. (ET) scheduled first pitch. ECU’s first home game of the year will be against La Salle on Friday, Feb. 24 at 4 p.m. (ET).