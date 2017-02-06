White’s up and down season reflects Pirates year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The ECU men’s basketball team has had a fair share of ups and downs in 2016. During non-conference play the Pirates put up an 8-5 record, since then ECU has gone just 3-8 in AAC play.

A good summary of the Pirates season has been the play of senior guard Caleb White. During non-conference play, White led the Pirates with 13.3 points per game. During that stretch, White was shooting nearly 47% from beyond the arc.

However, when conference play opened up White went into a slump. Before Saturday’s clash with Tulane, White averaged 6.9 points per game and was shooting below 20% from three. His poor shooting began to mess with his head.

“Man, it messes with your confidence, a lot,” said White. “When you’re not confident out there, you’re not confident with yourself you’re not really going to do well. So it’s just about staying the course, staying in there working with Coach Nettie and all them and just trying to find confidence.”

While White’s personal confidence was down, his teammates never lost faith in him.

“Nobody wants Caleb to make shots more than his teammates,” said interim coach Michael Perry. “You never see guys putting their head down, pouting, pointing fingers, why’s he shooting, ‘I should shoot more.’ They are encouraging Caleb to shoot the basketball. Before I can even say anything to Caleb when he passes one up the bench is yelling at him to shoot the basketball.”

White broke out of his streak on Saturday against Tulane as he led the Pirates with 20 points and helped ECU earn a second straight home win. Coach Perry is hoping that White’s success rubs off on his teammates.

“It also is encouraging for guys to actually work harder,” said Perry. “So that’s what we are looking forward to is the guys putting more time in. I believe that when you’re not shooting the ball well you need to get to the gym and put more time in.”

As a team the Pirates sank a season high 12 three’s against Tulane. With a week in-between games, the Pirates hoping the hot shooting continues on Saturday when they visit USF. The Pirates defeated the Bulls by 11 in Greenville on Dec. 28. Tip off on Saturday is set for 8 p.m.