Belhaven women dies in Saturday accident; 3 others taken to hospital

~WNCT-Logo-Reference By Published: Updated:
Deadly-Accident

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) –  One person is dead and three others are in the hospital after a Saturday morning accident in Craven County.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol tells WNCT the accident happened just after 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of River and Nelson roads in Grifton.

Investigators said a Ford Mustang traveling west on Nelson Road ran a stop sign at River Road, causing another car to crash into it.

Troopers said the passenger in the Mustang, Patricia Sparrow, 45, of Belhaven died in the crash. The driver of the Mustang, Ashley Cartwright, 23, of Belhaven, was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger in the other car, Katharine Burch, 40, and Sara Burch, 16, of Pinetops, were also transported to Vidant with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Monday, Cartwright and Katharine Burch are reported to be in fair condition. Sarah Burch is reported to be in good condition.

Highway Patrol says charges are pending against Cartwright.

 

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s