Belhaven women dies in Saturday accident; 3 others taken to hospital

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – One person is dead and three others are in the hospital after a Saturday morning accident in Craven County.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol tells WNCT the accident happened just after 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of River and Nelson roads in Grifton.

Investigators said a Ford Mustang traveling west on Nelson Road ran a stop sign at River Road, causing another car to crash into it.

Troopers said the passenger in the Mustang, Patricia Sparrow, 45, of Belhaven died in the crash. The driver of the Mustang, Ashley Cartwright, 23, of Belhaven, was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger in the other car, Katharine Burch, 40, and Sara Burch, 16, of Pinetops, were also transported to Vidant with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Monday, Cartwright and Katharine Burch are reported to be in fair condition. Sarah Burch is reported to be in good condition.

Highway Patrol says charges are pending against Cartwright.