Sudden Death Stunner: Patriots clip Falcons after big comeback

The greatest quarterback and coach in NFL history pulled out the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.

If there was ever any doubt about Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s place atop that list, they secured it by pulling off a remarkable 34-28 overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons in a Super Bowl LI for the ages Sunday night.

Brady completed a record 43 of 62 passes for 466 yards (another record) as the Patriots (17-2) erased a 25-point, second-half deficit to win the first overtime game in Super Bowl history.

The Patriots scored 31 unanswered points – the last six coming on a 2-yard touchdown dive by James White on the first possession of overtime.

No team had ever come back to win a Super Bowl when trailing by more than 10 points. The Patriots pulled it off, thanks to Brady’s magic, an unbelievable catch by Julian Edelman and a killer turnover by Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan when the league MVP was blasted on a blindside sack and fumbled.

The Falcons (13-6) were looking for their first Lombardi Trophy in the franchise’s 51-year history. Instead, Brady and Belichick won their fifth Super Bowl ring and Brady was named Super Bowl MVP for a fourth time.

After waiting for 51 years, the Atlanta Falcons put their fans through another hour or so of hell Sunday night.

