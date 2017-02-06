Sports group pleads with legislators to get HB2 off books

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A booster for North Carolina sporting events is telling legislators the state could lose out on NCAA championship events for another five years if they don’t soon address a law limiting LGBT rights and which public bathrooms transgender people can use.

A representative of the North Carolina Sports Association wrote General Assembly members on Monday urging them to get House Bill 2 off the books.

The NCAA and Atlantic Coast Conference relocated several events this academic year because of HB2. The letter says NCAA officials are likely to pull North Carolina bids for events through mid-2022 because of the law, which critics say promotes discrimination.

An effort to repeal the law failed in December at the legislature. GOP lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper have said talks are continuing.