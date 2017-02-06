Pitt County commissioners consider hate crime resolution

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County commissioners discussed a resolution in support of hate crime legislation at Monday’s board meeting.

The Greenville City Council recently adopted an identical resolution, but several county commissioners said it is too vague.

For one, it does not specifically address what is considered a hate crime.

Chairman Melvin McLawhorn was the only one in favor of adopting the resolution.

“Pitt County stands for the right of telling our people and our citizens that we are not going to tolerate any ethnic intimidation because of race, color, creed, religious background, or sexual orientation.”

He said the resolution will likely be brought up to commissioners again, but he hopes more information is given.