New building to expand Onslow County industrial growth

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Board of Commissioners broke ground Monday evening on the latest addition to the Burton Industrial Park in what was described as a step toward future growth.

Construction on a new shell building will begin in an effort to bring more industries to Onslow County and create better jobs.

“A lot of companies will not come here unless you have a standing building, and they can retrofit the building to make it work for whatever needs they have,” said Jack Bright, Onslow County Board of Commissioners chairman.

The 30,000-square-foot building will look exactly like it sounds — an empty shell with four walls, flooring and a ceiling.

The goal is to make it easier for businesses to come in and tailor it to their needs.

The total project costs about $1.5 million.

Developers hope to have it completed in April.

“The few industries that are here, folks tend to stay at for quite a while,” said Joey Carter with Jacksonville Onslow Economic Development. “So it’s really important to have jobs in the area that people want to stay, want to grow and feel like they can make a living,”

The economic development committee is already working on finding a tenant for the building.

They hope to have one set before construction is finished.

The money from the sale of the building will go into constructing additional shell buildings in the new lots as the county continues to encourage economic growth.