New Bern gets access to Narcan in fight against opioid overdoses

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – New Bern is seeing an increase in opioid overdoses, and New Bern Fire and Rescue Chief Robert Boyd said he has seen multiple cases of overdoses in just the first month of the new year.

He now has approval for both fire and police officers to carry the overdose reversal drug Narcan, which he hopes will save lives.

“It’s about between 20 to 30 people who overdose that report to our local emergency room,” said Sandra Kutkuhn, New Bern Hope Family Resource Center supervisor.

Kutkuhn said that’s a monthly average and does not include those who do not make it to the emergency room.

She works every day with people trying to beat their addiction.

“I get phone calls from family members who say, ‘My (child) is using. What can I do? Do you know of any resources?” Kutkuhn said.

While she mainly helps families during addiction recovery, she knows not everyone makes it to that stage.

“We are having an epidemic and not just here but nationwide,” said Kutkuhn.

That’s why Boyd reached out to get access to Narcan.

“We want to be the best prepared to help you as a citizen because our job is to serve the community,” Boyd said. “So we are out there to try to serve you. And if we can have a product on hand that could save a person’s life and make a difference in our lives, then that’s what we are trying to do.”

Kutkuhn said it is a great step in the right direction

“There is going to be more lives saved,” she said. “It gives that person using another chance at recovery.”

However, there is still work to do.

“Right now, we don’t have many treatment options,” said Kutkuhn. “They have to go out of county to get that. So once they are brought back, and they decide, ‘OK, I’m ready for help,” then they need somewhere to go.”