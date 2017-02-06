Inmate work crew in Beaufort discovers man’s body in ditch

~WNCT-Logo-Reference By Published: Updated:
tatesidney-jr-2016-photo

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – An inmate work crew cleaning the roadside on the 600 block Merrimon Road outside of Beaufort discovered a body in a ditch Monday morning, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies identified the man as 66-year-old Sidney Tate Jr. of Marshall Lane, Beaufort.

Tate, who was known for walking up and down Merrimon Road, was found less than a quarter-mile from his home, deputies said.

He was discovered in a small ditch of water near Isaac Murray Drive, but deputies said there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body.

Tate’s next of kin have been notified, and deputies said the investigation is under further investigation pending an autopsy.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s