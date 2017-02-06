Hubert man arrested on drug charges after 45-mile car chase

HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) – A Hubert man led officers with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit on a 45-mile car chase Friday during which he appeared to toss drugs out the window, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said William David Haigh, 36, was facing outstanding warrants resulting from the Operation Fall Harvest drug roundup when they found him in a Holiday Inn Express parking lot Friday accompanied by another vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said Haigh took off when officers arrived, and the 45-mile chase finally ended near the intersection of Piney Green Road and Highway 17, where Haigh’s vehicle became disabled.

Haigh was accompanied by a second vehicle in the parking lot deputies said was being driven by Ashley Kilpatrick, 27, of Hubert. Haigh’s girlfriend, Megan Estes, 26, was in the passenger seat of the second vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said marijuana and hypodermic needles were found in the car with the two women, who were both arrested without incident.

Haigh is being charged with the outstanding drug narcotics warrants as well as additional charges the Sheriff’s Office said he committed during the car chase.

Kilpatrick and Estes have both been charged with drug possession as well as a number of other charges.

Haigh was booked into the Onslow County Detention Center in lieu of $185,000 bail.

Kilpatrick is being held in lieu of $17,000 bail, and Estes is being held in lieu of $7,500 bail.