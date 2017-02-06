Greenville police propose fines for people who don’t use crosswalks

Related Coverage City of Greenville gets to work on pedestrian improvement projects

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After more than 60 pedestrian accidents in 2016, the Greenville Police Department has a plan to hold pedestrians accountable.

After a lot of thought and collaboration, he came up with a plan for crosswalk enforcement zones.

“Nothing shocks a community more than hearing about a pedestrian fatality,” said Holtzman.

In Greenville, when a pedestrian gets hit they are on average just seven car lengths away from a crosswalk.

“They’re near a crosswalk, but they’re not in the crosswalk,” Holtzman said.

ECU student Brandon Cutler said the crosswalks need be better positioned.

“I think if the crosswalk was naturally coming down this way, they should’ve built it here, instead of over there,” said Cutler.

ECU student Jordan Tingen agreed.

It is “just easier to get across right there,” said Tingen.

While everyone 9OYS filmed Monday made it across safely, in 2016 more than 60 people did not.

“We looked at our own data and said that people are getting injured within a certain distance of crosswalk, so that’s how we approached this project,” said Holtzman.

A new plan would target 13 areas across the city and designate them as crosswalk enforcement zones.

“What it’s not is a city-wide jaywalking ordinance,” said Holtzman.

A number of the zones are by the university. Some are on busy roads like 10th Street and Greenville Boulevard.

Others are close to the hospital.

If pedestrians do not use the crosswalk in the marked areas, they could walk away with a $20 ticket.

“An important note is that we’re not trying to turn a pedestrian into a criminal,” said Holtzman. “We’re not trying to give citations out or raise money with this program. We’re really trying to raise the personal safety of those people that are out crossing the street.”

Holtzman is set to propose the new plan at Monday’s City Council meeting.

Nothing will be changed without an approval.

9OYS did reach out to other cities in the east and none 9OYS contacted had an ordinance in place like the on Greenville police wants to start.