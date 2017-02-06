First Alert Forecast: Warm and sunny to start the work week

SUMMARY: We have a quiet day of weather in store today but rain and warm temperatures come mid-week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are clear and sunny, winds are light and temperatures are seasonably chilly, in the lower to mid 30s inland and lower 40s along the coast.

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunny skies with light winds and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies and southerly winds allow us to be not as cool tonight. Lows are in the mid to upper 40s to around 50.

A LOOK AHEAD: We have another front set to move through Tuesday and into Wednesday bringing our next chance of showers.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
