First Alert Forecast: Warm and sunny to start the work week

SUMMARY: We have a quiet day of weather in store today but rain and warm temperatures come mid-week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are clear and sunny, winds are light and temperatures are seasonably chilly, in the lower to mid 30s inland and lower 40s along the coast.

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunny skies with light winds and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies and southerly winds allow us to be not as cool tonight. Lows are in the mid to upper 40s to around 50.

A LOOK AHEAD: We have another front set to move through Tuesday and into Wednesday bringing our next chance of showers.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 32 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 20% 47 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 50 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 20% 67 ° F precip: 30% 65 ° F precip: 40% 63 ° F precip: 40% 62 ° F precip: 30% 61 ° F precip: 20% 61 ° F precip: 20% 61 ° F precip: 20% 61 ° F precip: 20% 61 ° F precip: 20% 61 ° F precip: 20% 61 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast