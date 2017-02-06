Crime falls in Onslow County Schools due to prevention programs

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Crime decreased in Onslow County Schools during the 2015-2016 school year, according to newly released crime rates.

The report shows overall crime decreased in Onslow schools about three percent, although drug possession did increase.

Last year there were 59 reported acts of possession of a controlled substance and 20 cases of possession of a weapon.

School-based prevention programs like the Positive Behavior Intervention and Support program helped decrease those cases.

The program works by rewarding students who behave appropriately.

“The kids have a goal to work toward, so they know that if they stay on green for an amount of time, they’ll be rewarded,” said Arnita Morris, an eight-grade teacher. “They also know that if they don’t meet that goal, they don’t get to go to the celebration.”

Programs like DARE and Save our Students Against Violence Everywhere also help decrease those numbers.

“The program is giving them a voice,” said school counselor Abby Miles. “Letting them know that it’s OK to tell on people and not to be scared to tell an adult.”

Eighth-grader Gabrielle White agreed.

“Bullying, fighting, dealing with drugs: It’s very unacceptable at our school,” said White. “We don’t play with stuff like that because it’s really going to mess up your future.”

Elsewhere in the East, Jones County Public Schools reported zero acts of crime during the same time period.

Carteret County Schools reported 56 acts of crime and Duplin County Schools reported 48 acts.

