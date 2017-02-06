Cooper, Berger won’t cede ground in confirmation spat

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is still resisting overtures by Republican state senators for his Cabinet secretaries to come before them starting this week for confirmations the new governor argues are unconstitutional.

In public statements Cooper and state Senate leader Phil Berger each wouldn’t give any ground to the other Monday, two days before Cooper’s secretary of military and veterans’ affairs is supposed to come before a committee to answer questions. Senators have scheduled committee meetings with Cooper’s seven other announced secretaries through mid-March.

The General Assembly passed a law just before Cooper took office directing the Cabinet be subject to the “advice and consent” of a majority of senators. Cooper sued last month over the confirmation mandate, saying it only applies to “constitutional officers” and not his department heads.