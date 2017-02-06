Award-winning teacher addresses Beaufort Co. Community College

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Acclaimed educator, Aurora native and former Beaufort County teacher Ron Clark was in Washington Monday to address Beaufort County Community College.

Clark is best known for working with disadvantaged students in Aurora as well as East Harlem in New York.

His remarks kicked off the school’s 50th anniversary.

“Our celebration will last all year because we will keep doing different activities to make people become more aware of the opportunities Beaufort County Community College can provide,” said Barbara Tansey, the college’s president.

Tansey said the college started 50 years ago in a room above a local fire station.

She said this year’s events will celebrate the institution’s growth.

Tansey said the school will continue to evolve as society moves forward.

