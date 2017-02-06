3 in Jacksonville charged with stealing packages off doorsteps

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Three people in Jacksonville have been charged with stealing packages off of doorsteps, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said.

Brian Grimsley, 49, Tiffany Sears, 41, and Richard Carter, 29, were all charged in the package thefts.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of packages being stolen in a residential area on Thursday and began to question Grimsley, Sears and Carter.

Deputies said they found some of the packages reported stolen or missing when they searched the vehicle the three were in.

The Sheriff’s Office said Grimsley and Sears were also in possession of prescription medications that did not belong to them and were charged accordingly.

Grimsley was detained under a $12,000 bond due to the drug charges and a $6,000 bond due to a charge of failure to appear for abuse of the 911 system, for a total of $18,000 secured.

Sears was detained under a $13,000 secured bond.

Carter was also detained under a $13,000 secured bond. All three are being held in the Onslow County Detention Center awaiting their first court appearance.

All three are being held in the Onslow County Detention Center awaiting their first court appearance.