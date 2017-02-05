Week in review: Trump, Hurricane Matthew, and ECU signings

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – All eyes remained on President Donald Trump as he completed another week in office.

One of the biggest issues he tackled in the last week was nominating a Supreme Court Judge. Trump selected Neil Gorsuch, who currently serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals.

“A person who is unbelievably highly respected and I think you will be very impressed with this person,” Trump said.

He made the announcement during a primetime appearance. Gorsuch now has to be confirmed by Congress.

In Lenoir County, hundreds of people are still trying to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Matthew. Many showed up to a meeting in Kinston to hear their options moving forward.

Among them was Joseph Noble, a county teacher who was afraid his family may be homeless once again after FEMA funds stopped coming.

“We lived in our car for a few nights, and with a 5, 7, and 9 year old and your wife and a few belongings, it’s very very uncomfortable,” he said.

Many in attendance wanted to hear about buy-out options of their homes.

In Greenville, a fire swept through an apartment building on Park West Dr. Saturday morning. The blaze sent four people to the hospital, including a firefighter, and left 19 without a home.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

ECU wrapped up a successful signings week, with more than 20 future Pirate football players announcing their intentions to play.

One of the most notable commitments was DH Conley star Quarterback Holton Ahlers.