Troopers: 1 dead, 3 taken to the hospital after Saturday accident

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) –  One person is dead and three others are in the hospital after a Saturday morning accident in Craven County.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol tells WNCT the accident happened just after 10:15a.m. at the intersection of River and Nelson Roads in Grifton.

Investigators say a mustang, traveling west on Nelson Road, ran a stop sign at River Road causing another car to crash into it.

Troopers say the passenger in the mustang, Patricia Sparrow, died in the crash. The driver of the mustang. Ashley Cartwright, and  two people in the other car were all taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville with serious injuries.

Highway Patrol says charges are pending against Cartwright.

 

