Sports official: HB2 could cost North Carolina NCAA events

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The executive director of a North Carolina sports group says the state could lose dozens of NCAA championship events if legislation limiting protections for the LGBT community isn’t repealed.

Scott Dupree, executive director of the Raleigh Sports Alliance, told The Charlotte Observer (http://bit.ly/2ky5R1K) cities, colleges and universities have submitted 133 bids to host events through 2022. He said that represents more than $250 million in economic impact.

Dupree said sources at the NCAA have said committees representing different sports will begin eliminating bids from North Carolina if House Bill 2 remains on the books.

Last year, the NCAA withdrew basketball tournament games, and the Atlantic Coast Conference moved its football championship from Charlotte to Orlando.

The law was a response to an antidiscrimination ordinance passed by the Charlotte City Council.

