Pitt County animal shelter offers new program for low income families

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The Pitt County animal shelter is working to help low-income families with animals.

Through the ‘Un-chain Me’ program some families in Pitt County can now receive a free spay or neuter, a kennel, and a proper dog house.

Director of Pitt county animal services Michele Whaley said a lot of families have no choice but to keep animals outside.

She said with this new program, they will be able to help keep animals safe.

“We just hope to give those animals a better quality of life to ensure they have proper housing to ensure that they have a clean area adequate room to turn around and lie down and exercise and overall help the whole family,” explained Whaley.

A $500,000 grant from Maddie’s Fund and a partnership with the Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina helps with the costs.

If you’re interested in applying to be part of the program, contact the Pitt County animal services or click here.