Looking for Valentine’s gifts? Name a cockroach for your loved one

josh-birch By Published: Updated:
roach

EVANSVILLE, I.N. (WNCT) – A nature center in Evansville, Indiana is offering people a unique gift to give their significant other for Valentine’s Day.

The “name a roach for your Valentine” campaign allows you to pay a fee and receive a personalized digital certificate verifying the naming of a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach in their honor.

You can also name a roach for someone you don’t love so much.

The deluxe roach-naming gift package includes a box of chocolate cockroaches. The package is called “sealed with a hiss.”

For more information, click here.

