Indiana University of Pennsylvania Student Dies After Fight, Frat Brother Charged

INDIANA (KDKA) — A 20-year-old sophomore student at Indiana University Of Pennsylvania died after a fight off campus Friday night.

At a news conference held Saturday afternoon with Indiana Borough Police, the victim was identified as Caleb Zwieg.

Another student, Brady Collin DiStephano, 19, has been taken into custody in connection with Zwieg’s death. The two were both members of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

According to a criminal complaint, Zwieg was found unresponsive outside a residence in the 800 block of Wayne Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Emergency responders rushed him to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

During the course of interviews, several people told police that Zwieg and DiStephano were involved in an altercation earlier in the evening. One witness reported that he saw DiStephano on top of an unconscious Zwieg, beginning to strangle him. That witness pulled DiStephano away and called for help.

Around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, officers went to DiStephano’s home on South 7th Street and told him that Zwieg was dead. He was reportedly “visibly distraught” when he heard this news.

The initial charge against DiStefano is aggravated assault, but the district attorney acknowledged that could change.

“Unfortunately, without knowing the cause of death, we’re not comfortable to charge anything more at this time, but hopefully, in the coming weeks, we’ll know more in regard to the cause and manner of death,” said District Attorney Patrick Dougherty.

Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. said an autopsy performed on Zwieg was inconclusive.

Indiana University Of Pennsylvania spokesperson said “our hearts are broken tonight,” and said grief counselors will be provided Monday morning.