Greenville city leaders discuss funding to Town Common master plan

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Greenville city leaders continue to develop a master plan for Town Common’s renovation.

Now city council members are working on funding the extensive project.

Back in August, city council members voted five to one to look into possible partnerships for recreational and entertainment opportunities at Town Common.

Nearly six months later, some council members are working to take action.

The Town Common master plan is full of new ideas, including a multi-purpose building, and a pedestrian bridge to make the park a focal point of the city.

City council man McLean Godley said there is a lot to consider with the Town Common master plan.

“It’s got a lot of great amenities and features with it but you know it’s [gonna] cost the tax payers 10’s of millions of dollars and could take decades to implement,” he explained.

He said he wants to start making moves now.

“If we want to implement all these exciting things we need to start raising money now. Not in the future, I don’t want to see this park get implement 25 years from now when I’m 50 years old, I want to see it implement here in the near future,” said Godley.

Godley said they’ve had one developer take a look the master plan.

Before making final decisions on what will be added to Town Common, there needs to be additional input involved.

“If we can find way to reduce those cost but also find a way to incorporate some of those elements the council should at least listen to those opportunities and should not reject them from the beginning,” said Godley

Monday the city council will be receiving a report from the Recreation and Parks department, regarding past examples of and upcoming efforts regarding forging public and private partnerships for the Town Common as well as for other sites associated with the Tar River Legacy Plan.