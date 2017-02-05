Frisbee golfers find burning dead body at Wake County park

NEW HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Wake County are investigating the discovery of a dead body that was burning at Harris Lake County Park, officials said.

The incident was first reported around 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the park, said Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison.

The body was found by Frisbee golf players who came across something burning and started to put out the blaze, but realized it was a body, Harrison said.

The Frisbee golf players then called 911.

“The fire was still going when we arrived and the fire department arrived. But other than that, we just have to put some pieces of the puzzle together,” Harrison said.

Harrison added that officials have not been able to identify the person, not even if they are male or female.

The park was closed and anyone already inside the park was escorted out by officials.