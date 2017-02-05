Frisbee golfers find burning dead body at Wake County park

WNCN STAFF Published: Updated:
harris-lake-park

NEW HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Wake County are investigating the discovery of a dead body that was burning at Harris Lake County Park, officials said.

The incident was first reported around 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the park, said Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison.

The body was found by Frisbee golf players who came across something burning and started to put out the blaze, but realized it was a body, Harrison said.

The Frisbee golf players then called 911.

“The fire was still going when we arrived and the fire department arrived. But other than that, we just have to put some pieces of the puzzle together,” Harrison said.

Harrison added that officials have not been able to identify the person, not even if they are male or female.

The park was closed and anyone already inside the park was escorted out by officials.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s