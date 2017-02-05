First Alert Forecast: A big warm up on the way

SUMMARY: High pressure builds off the Southeast coast bringing a return to sunshine this afternoon along with warming temperatures.  Details

TODAY: Showers exit by lunchtime then clouds break for sun by late in the day. Highs will be in the 50’s.

 

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly again. Lows will be in the 30’s inland and 40’s at the coast.

 

MONDAY: Sunny and mild. Highs will be in the 60’s.

 

A LOOK AHEAD: H.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Sun
33° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
35° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
37° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
42° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
44° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
47° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
49° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
52° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
54° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
55° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
53° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
50° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
47° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
45° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sun
44° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sun
44° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sun
42° F
precip:
10%
12am
Mon
41° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
40° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
39° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
39° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
38° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
37° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
36° F
precip:
10%
7am
Mon
35° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
38° F
precip:
10%
9am
Mon
44° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
50° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
54° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
56° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
59° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
61° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
62° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
62° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
60° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
56° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
52° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
49° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
48° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
47° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Mon
47° F
precip:
10%
12am
Tue
47° F
precip:
10%
1am
Tue
48° F
precip:
10%
2am
Tue
48° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
49° F
precip:
10%
