Woman stole $113,000 in jewelry from NFL player at Pro Bowl, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. (WKMG) – Three men, including Tennessee Titans player Quinton Spain, were possibly drugged before two women stole thousands of dollars in jewelry during the Orlando Pro Bowl weekend, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Orange County deputies responded to a grand theft call at the Springhill Suites in the Marriott Village on Jan. 27.

Spain, 25, told deputies he was in town for the Pro Bowl as a spectator and that he and some teammates went out in downtown Orlando the night before for some parties.

While Spain and his friends were outside the Vyce Club on South Orange Avenue a “young light skinned black” woman approached him, according to the report.

At 4:30 a.m., Spain brought the woman back to his hotel room where they drank Hennessy, according to the report. The woman made a second drink for Spain and he passed out, deputies said.

When Spain woke up at 8 a.m. the woman was gone along with his gold Rolex watch and two gold chains, he told deputies.

The Rolex with 30 carats of diamonds is worth $40,000, a 40-karat half kilo Cuban chain is $60,000 and a gold chain with a dog tag is valued at $13,000, Spain said.

Another victim, from Minnesota, told deputies he was in town for the PGA Convention on Jan. 27 when he met a blonde white woman named “Cassandra” at the Hyatt Hotel Rocks Bar.

The woman told the victim she was in town from Dallas for the Pro Bowl Game at Camping World Stadium.

After going back to his hotel room the woman ordered a bottle of champagne from room service and gave the victim a mini bottle of vodka to drink, according to the report.

A white female with blonde hair allegedly stole thousands of dollars in jewlery from two men in Orlando. She told both victims she was from Texas and spoke with an accent.

The last thing he remembers is seeing two glasses of champagne on his night stand, he told deputies.

When the victim woke up at 11 a.m. the next morning, missing his 7 a.m. flight out of Orlando, his Rolex Watch, a Bell and Ross watch, a Surface Tablet computer, $500 and all his credit cards were gone, according to the report.

A few days later, on Jan. 30, a man told deputies he met a blonde white woman named “Cathy” in downtown Orlando and the two went Casey’s on Central.

The victim told deputies he does not drink but consumed a “sip” of a mixed drink and later when he and “Cathy” went to his place she gave him a mixed drink with alcohol from a mini bottle of unknown alcohol.

The victim said he passed out sometime after 2 a.m. and awoke to the sound of his alarm alerting him that his front door was opening. His $10,000 Rolex watch was missing from his arm, according to the report.

Orange County detectives are seeking the public’s help in finding both women.

Deputies are not sure if the two women were working together, Orange County Sheriff’s Office public information Officer Jane Watrel said.

“Clearly these women seemed like they had a plan,” Watrel said. “They sounded very professional as criminals and that they have done this before.”

Watrel said that the crimes were committed during a busy tourism weekend in Central Florida is unfortunate. Large events in Orlando attract a lot of people from out of town.

“Some great people were here to have fun, go to concerts and the football game but it (also) brought in a bad element as well disguised very good looking women,” Watrel said.

One woman is described as a white female with an average build, approximately 5’ 4” to 5’ 6” with blonde hair. She has a teddy bear tattoo on her chest , a tattoo on her stomach that says “Greens for money, gold for ____,” and a scorpion tattoo on her leg. The victims estimated she is 25 to 30 years old. She told both victims she was from Texas and spoke with an accent.

The second woman is a light-skinned black woman with a Caribbean accent, estimated to be 28 to 35 years old. She was wearing a red Miami Heat cap, gray camo leggings and a black shirt.

The Crimeline hotline is offering a $1,000 reward each for information on the women involved in the thefts.

