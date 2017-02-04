Wolfpack blows lead in loss to Miami

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Davon Reed scored a career-high 26 points to help Miami beat North Carolina State 84-79 on Saturday.

Anthony Lawrence Jr. added a career-high 19 points for the Hurricanes (15-7, 5-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won for the third time in four games.

Miami exploited a struggling N.C. State defense that had allowed an average of 90 points in its previous four games. The Hurricanes shot 50 percent from the field, including 11 of 21 from 3-point range.

Bruce Brown made a 3-pointer with 6:49 remaining to snap a 64-64 tie, and Miami led the rest of the way.

Ebuka Izundu scored a career-high 16 points for the Hurricanes, and Ja’Quan Newton added 13 points.

Dennis Smith Jr. scored 31 points to lead N.C. State (14-10, 3-8).

Terry Henderson scored 16 of his 21 points in the first half to help stake the Wolfpack to a 45-36 halftime lead, but he did not attempt a shot from the field in the second half until the closing seconds.

