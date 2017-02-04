Thousands of books on sale to raise funds for Sheppard Memorial Library

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Thousands of books are being offered at the annual book sale benefiting the Sheppard Memorial Library.

Organizers estimated more than 10,000 books, DVDs and CDs are available for purchase as part of the annual fundraiser, which usually raises around $30,000 for the library and its programs.

Most of the items available are just a few dollars.

“The state budget doesn’t go far enough, so it’s used for programming during the summer for children. We’re helping with a match for the book mobile, so a new fantastic book mobile is on order now,” said Jan Lewis, the volunteer coordinator for the event.

Volunteers work to collect and organize books throughout the year for the book sale.

It runs from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Greenville Convention Center.