Thousands compete in Krispy Kreme Challenge in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 2,500 people competed in the 13th annual Krispy Kreme Challenge race in Raleigh on Saturday morning.

The Krispy Kreme Challenge is a student-led, charity-based run managed by Park Scholars at N.C. State University and supports the North Carolina Children’s Hospital.

The Krispy Kreme Challenge is a race in which contestants run five miles while eating 12 doughnuts in an hour, according to race organizers.

Not all contestants must eat doughnuts, but those who are “Challengers” (instead of ‘casual runners’) are required to eat the doughnuts, according to race organizers.

This year, there were more than 4,000 casual runners, according to the event’s website.

The race allows runners “to compete in a unique challenge of both athletic and gastrointestinal skill,” according to the race website.

*WNCN contributed to this story.