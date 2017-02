JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Several crews are working a structure fire in Onslow County.

Southwest Volunteer Fire Department, Haws Run Volunteer Fire Department, Forestry Department, and several other crews responded to Haws Run Road just after 9pm Saturday.

It’s unknown what type of structure is on fire. Onslow County Communications tells WNCT that several people report hearing what sounded like explosions.

Stay with WNCT for the latest updates as more information comes in.