SC murder suspect killed in confrontation with NC troopers on I-95

ROWLAND, N.C. (WNCN) – A police chase spanning North and South Carolina led to a fatal trooper-involved shooting Friday morning.

Sgt. Michael Baker with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said troopers were asked around 7:15 a.m. to help the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office in the chase of a murder suspect out of South Carolina. The chase occurred on Interstate 95, north of Rowland, near the South Carolina and North Carolina state line.

The SBI said the suspect was traveling north into oncoming traffic.

North Carolina troopers made several attempts to stop the suspect’s car, and once the vehicle finally stopped, “an armed confrontation ensured, and the suspect died on the scene,” Baker said.

Trooper Douglas Strickland and Trooper Henry Locklear were identified as the troopers involved in the shooting. Both have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the internal and SBI investigations.

Strickland, who is assigned to Robeson County, is a nine-year veteran of the Highway Patrol.

Locklear is a 12-veteran of the Highway Patrol who is also assigned to Robeson County.

The victim was identified as Jamake Cason Thomas.

The 22-year-old was pronounced dead in the vehicle, the Highway Patrol confirmed.

Thomas was a murder suspect wanted in Marlboro County, South Carolina.

The State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting, which is the protocol for trooper-involved shootings.

