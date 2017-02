GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The ECU women’s basketball team dropped their seventh straight contest on Saturday afternoon as they fell to Houston, 73-62.

Senior guard Bre McDonald led all scorers with 26 points in the loss while Kristen Gaffney chipped in 17 points. Houston was paced by freshman guard, Angela Harris who scored a team high 19 against the Pirates.

Houston dominated the rebounding battle, 44-29.

The Pirates are back in action on Wednesday when they host USF at 7 p.m.