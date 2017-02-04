Hundreds gather in Kinston for former NBA player, Charles Shackleford’s memorial service

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The passing of Kinston native Charles Shackleford, hit many in his hometown very hard.

Saturday family and friends gathered at his memorial service.

Hundreds gathered to celebrate the legend, the hero and the one they called Shack one last time.

Charles Shackleford was commonly known as a star basketball player, but family, friends, and community members remembered him for so much more

The auditorium at his alma mater, Kinston high school, was packed full with people who knew him and knew of him.

Former NBA player and childhood friend Jerry Stackhouse said, he wouldn’t have missed the service for anything.

He said it was Charles who inspired him to get on the court in the first place

“He had a big heart and I think that whenever I needed something, if I wanted a little money or whatever, he would always take care of the kids like that and I think that those are the memories that I have of him,” said Stackhouse.

Stackhouse, also from Kinston said Charles cared most about his family and his community, and this is a great loss to the city of Kinston.

“Being there laughing no matter what kind of day it was,” explained Stackhouse.” “You were going to get some laughter from Charles Shackleford and it will definitely be greatly missed.”

Family members say despite his challenges in life they want everyone to remember him as he was, a gentle giant.