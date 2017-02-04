First Alert Forecast: A chilly Saturday then some light rain showers or freezing drizzle possible tonight

SUMMARY: Cold high pressure settles in for today but a weak system brings moisture into the area late tonight. Light rain showers and a potential for some freezing drizzle comes late tonight into early Sunday morning. Details

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and chilly. Highs will only be in the 40’s but it will feel like it’s in the 30’s through the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a few rain showers after midnight. The best chance for rain will be along and east of Highway 17. There is a slight chance for some spotty freezing drizzle west of Highway 17. Lows will fall into the 20’s and 30’s early, then slowly rise above freezing by sunrise.

SUNDAY: An early morning rain or freezing rain shower, then clouds break for sun by afternoon. Highs will jump back into the 50’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Staying quiet and warming up early in the week. We’ll be back in the 70’s by Tuesday. A cold front will bring rain showers Tuesday night into early Wednesday along with another blast of colder weather for the end of the week,

