DOJ files notice to appeal judge’s ruling on travel ban

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Justice Department has filed a notice to appeal a federal judge’s order that temporarily blocks the Trump administration’s travel ban.

The federal government’s formal request for an emergency stay is to be filed Saturday night with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The filing asks the court to lift an order from a day earlier from a judge in Washington state.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge James Robart temporarily halted a Trump administration executive order that suspended America’s refugee program and halted immigration to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The administration on Saturday moved to suspend enforcement of the travel ban as the Justice Department readied its legal challenge.

President Donald Trump has lashed out at Robart on Twitter, calling him a “so-called judge.”