Coach K gets win in first game back

Mike Krzyzewski
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski comes on to the court prior to the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Grayson Allen scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half, and No. 21 Duke beat Pittsburgh 72-64 on Saturday in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s return after a four-week break following back surgery.

Amile Jefferson added 15 points, freshman Jayson Tatum had 12 and Luke Kennard added 10 to help the Blue Devils (18-5, 6-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their third straight.

Michael Young scored 24 points and Jamel Artis added 17 for the Panthers (12-11, 1-9), who have lost eight straight but the ACC’s last-place team gave its preseason favorite fits all game.

Pitt had the ball down 63-59 when Artis missed a 3-pointer in transition with about 1 1/2 minutes left. Allen countered with the shot of the day – a 3 with the shot clock winding down that bounced high off the front iron, then straight through, putting Duke up by seven with 49.7 seconds remaining.

