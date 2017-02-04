Cancellation of visas reversed, those affected by travel ban being allowed to fly

WASHINGTON (AP) – The State Department has reversed the cancellations of visas for foreigners after a federal judge put President Donald Trump’s travel ban on hold.

The department had said up to 60,000 foreigners from seven majority-Muslim countries had their visas “provisionally revoked” to comply with Trump’s order blocking them from traveling to the United States. The department says it acted to reinstate the visas after getting word from the Justice Department about the judge’s ruling Friday in Washington state.

For now, the department says people covered by the order and holding a valid visa may now travel to the United States.

The Department of Homeland Security says it’s no longer directing airlines to prevent visa-holders from boarding U.S.-bound planes.