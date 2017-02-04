BREAKING: four people sent to hospital after Greenville apartment fire

josh-birch By and Published: Updated:
BREAKING OVERNIGHT
BREAKING OVERNIGHT

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Breaking overnight, spokesperson for Greenville Fire and Rescue, Rebekah Thurston, said four people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries after an apartment complex caught fire. One person was a firefighter.

It happened in the 1200 block of Park West Drive early Saturday Morning.

Crews were called out to the apartment complex, operated by Wainwright Property, around 1:30 a.m.At around 3 a.m. Greenville Fire and Rescue confirmed around 20 people were displaced due to the fire.

The Red Cross was on hand to provide those impacted somewhere warm to go.

Thurston said only one building was impacted, but it appears to be a total loss.

Several residents WNCT spoke with said they were concerned about their pets, which may still be inside. Fire officials couldn’t confirm that at this time.

An investigation is underway as to what caused the fire.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s