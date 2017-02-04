BREAKING: four people sent to hospital after Greenville apartment fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Breaking overnight, spokesperson for Greenville Fire and Rescue, Rebekah Thurston, said four people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries after an apartment complex caught fire. One person was a firefighter.

It happened in the 1200 block of Park West Drive early Saturday Morning.

Crews were called out to the apartment complex, operated by Wainwright Property, around 1:30 a.m.At around 3 a.m. Greenville Fire and Rescue confirmed around 20 people were displaced due to the fire.

The Red Cross was on hand to provide those impacted somewhere warm to go.

Thurston said only one building was impacted, but it appears to be a total loss.

Several residents WNCT spoke with said they were concerned about their pets, which may still be inside. Fire officials couldn’t confirm that at this time.

An investigation is underway as to what caused the fire.