Big crowd gathers to honor BMX legend Dave Mirra

GREENVILLE- Friends and supporters of the late Dave Mirra came out in full force on Saturday to raise funds for a proposed statue to honor the BMX legend.

TieBreakers hosted the event, which featured music from Brian Mayer. Hundreds of memorabilia items were up for grabs in the silent auction.

“There is a ton of people here and the love for Dave and the celebration of his life and his legacy is in full force right now,” said Brian Lee, who organized the event. “It makes me so happy. It makes the family so happy. All of this was just an idea I had. I couldn’t be more pleased. I am very grateful to know Dave as a friend and I’m honored to be the one that made this happen.”

Mirra was the central figure in bringing many BMX riders to Greenville. The city is nicknamed Pro-Town, USA for the many BMX riders that Mirra recruited.