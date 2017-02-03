Volunteers collect food for kids on Ayden’s 126th anniversary

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – In celebration of the town’s 126th birthday, Ayden is partnering with a group called the Backpack Pals to help feed children on the weekends.

On Friday, volunteers collected food items and packed them in bags students took home with them on Fridays.

The items requested are specific so children can open and eat the products without the help of an adult.

Laura Todd, with the Ayden Chamber of Commerce, said that is how residents are working to make a difference.

“We start right here — right now in our own communities with our own neighbors,” said Todd. “That’s how we make our world a better world. We’re going to start right here in Ayden by supporting children and giving them food on the weekends.”

If you were not able to donate items today, you can still help by heading the Chamber of Commerce website.