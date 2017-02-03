Tiny houses a game changer for big game tailgating

HOUSTON (MEDIA GENERAL) — Tiny houses are changing the way fans tailgate at the big game for the better.

Located across from NRG Stadium in Houston sits a lot with several tiny houses ready for fans attending Sunday’s matchup between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

The 12-by-30 foot houses come equipped with a small kitchen, a sitting area with a couch, bathroom and deck.

There are three TVs inside, including one in the half-bath, and one the deck where you’ll also find an outdoor refrigerator.

The houses have heat and air-conditioning to keep tailgaters comfortable no matter the weather.

Tim Watson started GameDay Traditions four years ago and this is the first time his houses are making an appearance at a Super Bowl.

“People have been saying the best seat [for the game] is in your living room so we have tried to do is bring your living room to the game,” he explained.

“We try to get located as close to the stadium as possible, the prime real estate so that we become a valuable spot it’s easy to walk into the game, all that kind of stuff.”

Everything you need to tailgate, including food, alcohol, tables and chairs, is included in the rental fee.

The tiny houses travel around the country for major sporting events, most recently the College Football National Championship game.

The feedback so far has been overwhelming positive.

“People that have experienced have been bar none have just been blown away by the experience,” Watson said. “It’s funny, sometimes people don’t even go in and watch the football game because they are having so much fun and they are so comfortable out here they just go ahead and stay here and watch the game.”

Talk about a prime tailgating spot!These mini homes are rentable and complete with everything you need to Tailgate. Food, drinks etc! pic.twitter.com/v6g68BVRWu — Alyssa Orange (@AlyssaOrange) February 2, 2017