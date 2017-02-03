Sweatcoin pays users to get fit

LONDON (CBS NEWS) – Tracking your fitness is all the rage right now and there are a number of apps that will count your steps for you.

But a new one developed in London is promising to pay you for it.

23-year-old Gus Ide likes to stay active and now he’s getting rewarded for it with a new app called Sweatcoin. He earns digital money with every step he takes.

“For me, it’s just seeing, having visibility on how far you’ve gone,” said Gus Ide, Sweatcoin user. “I’m always thinking, ‘Okay, so I did this last week. How much am I doing this week?'”

The Sweatcoin app banks one coin for every 1,000 steps. The currency can be used to pay for deeply-discounted products and services. For instance, 5,000 steps could get you a free yoga class. 15,000 can be used for workout clothes.

Russian entrepreneur Oleg Fomekno helped develop the app that helps make movement valuable.

“Sweatcoin really does function like money,” explained Oleg Fomenko, co-founder, Sweatcoin. “Vendors are accepting it as payment. And I can send Sweatcoins to you. You can send Sweatcoins to me.”

The app is free with no ads, extra incentive, creators say, to get people interested and moving.

Sweatcoin joins a growing number of digital fitness apps that offer rewards for steps. “Bitwalking” and “Gympact” also pay out virtual money. “Charity Miles” turns steps into donations. Free coupons are given out on “Nexercise”, and “Bodbot” provides free training sessions.

Sweatcoin hopes to eventually make money through deals with insurance companies, healthcare providers, and employers who want to motivate their workers to exercise.

Gus is trying to decide what to buy with his hard-earned money.

“I’m waiting, saving up for some good stuff,” he said.

He’s banking on every step.

The software behind the app makes it impossible for people to cheat. It can be downloaded now for iPhones and is scheduled to launch in just a few weeks for Android users.