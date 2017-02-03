Night dedicated to the arts in Uptown Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Despite dropping temperatures, it was a night for the arts in Uptown Greenville. Multiple exhibits at numerous venues highlight talents of the artists. From photography to more traditional expression, there is something for everyone in Uptown.

“I’ve wanted to exhibit in Greenville for a long time,” says artist Jeffrey Jakub. “I used to be with a few galleries here on and off and this connect with Emerge allowed me to create statements.”

Jakub is a realist, focusing on statements that surround him. His paintings now on display at Emerge Gallery in the heart of Uptown Greenville, near ECU. Jakub says he hopes students are encouraged by his work.

“Some inspiration, some joy,” says Jakub. “Some drive. There’s nothing that you can’t accomplish.”

Just down the road at the Greenville Museum of the Art, photography by Burk Uzzle on display. Nearly 700 people packed the museum to see his work. Event organizers say the exhibit is timely as we celebrate Black History Month.

“It’s an opportunity for Eastern North Carolina to talk and celebrate what our black community has contributed to our society,” says Dwayne Frutiger with the Greenville Museum of Art.

The hope is to take the exhibit to other communities so they may hear the stories behind the photos and connect with the work.

“We’re looking to use this to go to other cities in North Carolina, in the Southeast and really it’s a wonderful opportunity for Eastern North Carolina to show what it’s capable of to the rest of the world.,” says Frutiger.