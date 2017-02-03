Night dedicated to the arts in Uptown Greenville

katie-harden By Published: Updated:
uptown state of the district

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Despite dropping temperatures, it was a night for the arts in Uptown Greenville. Multiple exhibits at numerous venues highlight talents of the artists. From photography to more traditional expression, there is something for everyone in Uptown.

“I’ve wanted to exhibit in Greenville for a long time,” says artist Jeffrey Jakub. “I used to be with a few galleries here on and off and this connect with Emerge allowed me to create statements.”

Jakub is a realist, focusing on statements that surround him. His paintings now on display at Emerge Gallery in the heart of Uptown Greenville, near ECU. Jakub says he hopes students are encouraged by his work.

“Some inspiration, some joy,” says Jakub. “Some drive. There’s nothing that you can’t accomplish.”

Just down the road at the Greenville Museum of the Art, photography by Burk Uzzle on display. Nearly 700 people packed the museum to see his work. Event organizers say the exhibit is timely as we celebrate Black History Month.

“It’s an opportunity for Eastern North Carolina to talk and celebrate what our black community has contributed to our society,” says Dwayne Frutiger with the Greenville Museum of Art.

The hope is to take the exhibit to other communities so they may hear the stories behind the photos and connect with the work.

“We’re looking to use this  to go to other cities in North Carolina, in the Southeast and really it’s a wonderful opportunity for Eastern North Carolina to show what it’s capable of to the rest of the world.,” says Frutiger.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s