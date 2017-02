BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help to locate a sex offender who failed to enroll in the sex offender program.

They’re looking for 31-year-old James Ryan Stevens, last known address on Howard Road, Big Ridge MHP, Newport. He’s also wanted for probation violations.

If you’ve seen him, contact Carteret County SO, Detective Harold Pendergrass, 252-728-8400.