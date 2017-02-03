New report says exercise can help mental health for elderly

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – New reports show exercise for senior citizens can help not only their physical health but their mental health as well.

Sheri Little, 67, and Doris Britt, 80, come to the Farmville Senior Community Center every Monday and Friday.

Little just had surgery on her knees.

“It strengthened my upper body, prepared me for that surgery and now it’s helping me with the surgery rehab,” said Little.

Britt had surgery on her back. They use the time as physical therapy.

“I had back surgery in October, and I was just feeling like ‘blah’ all the time,” said Britt.

They say that’s not all the exercise does.

“It just helps me to stay focused in my job and it just makes my mind clear,” said Little.

According to an American Academy of Neurology Report, physical exercise can reduce the risk of memory loss and show improvement in brain functions.

The CDC also reports exercise can reduce the chance of anxiety and depression.

“Everybody should do a little something, even if you sit in a chair and lift a can of soup, you know you’re working muscles,” said site manager Cindy Mazzoleni.

Mazzoleni said just seeing people attempting to exercise shows a healthier mental lifestyle

“Most of our seniors live alone,” said Mazzoleni. “They don’t have company, so if they can get out and get here they can interact with others.”

Little and Britt said it is worth the sweat and tears.

“It’s never too late to start,” said Little. “You need to get out there and do it, just make up your mind just to do it and start today.”

The Farmville Senior Center is open to seniors for free weekdays from 8 a.m. until noon.