New Bern police: Man assaulted officers after domestic dispute

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A man who was arrested in a domestic dispute in New Bern had to be cut free of his seat belt after he tried to damage the vehicle he was being transported in, New Bern police said.

Owen Beechie Fisher was eventually controlled and transported to the Craven County Jail, officers said. Fisher is being charged with assaulting a female, injuring property, communicating threats, assaulting a government official and malicious conduct by a prisoner.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute at 3:20 a.m. on February 3. Fisher was arrested and became combative with officers, police said.

It was during transport police said he attempted to damage the vehicle and had to be cut free.

He is being held in the Craven County Jail with no bond.