NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT)- New Bern Police are investigating after an overnight shooting.

Authorities responded to a shots fired call in the area of Trent Court. That’s where they found a man suffering with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Carolina East Medical Center and later airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Right now, the investigation is ongoing. There’s no details available about the victim or suspect.