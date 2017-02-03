Greene Central goes to 20-0 in route of Kinston to highlight Friday night’s hoops

KINSTON (WNCT) – Rhaheem Edwards scored 17 points to lead unbeaten Greene Central’s route of Eastern Carolina 2a rival Kinston, 66-26. Imajae Dodd scored 11 points, while Torrence Clark and Don Pigford both scored ten in the victory.

The Rams outscored the Vikings 17-5 in the second quarter to take control of the game. Greene Central improved to 20-0 with the victory.

At Farmville Central, the Eastern Plains 2A leaders got all they wanted and then some against visiting SW Edgecombe. The Jags edged the Cougars 68-64.

In girls play, Farmville Central earned a regular season split with league-leading SW Edgecombe, 51-48.

Here are the other scores from Friday night in high school basketball:

BOYS

Eastern Wayne 73, DH Conley 70

Goldsboro 88, South Lenoir 75

Spring Creek 54, Rosewood 46

North Brunswick 66, Dixon 48

Jacksonville 59, West Carteret 42

Pamlico 77, Lejeune 59

Southside 66, Bear Grass 54

Northeastern 61, Currituck 57

GIRLS

South Central 65, Southern Wayne 50

Tarboro 73, North Edgecombe 27

Havelock 68, Swansboro 38

Southside 52, Bear Grass 27

Kinston 55, Greene Central 36

Croatan 31, SW Onslow 29 F/OT

Northside 44, Jones Sr. 41