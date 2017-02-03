Greene Central goes to 20-0 in route of Kinston to highlight Friday night’s hoops

KINSTON (WNCT) – Rhaheem Edwards scored 17 points to lead unbeaten Greene Central’s route of Eastern Carolina 2a rival Kinston, 66-26. Imajae Dodd scored 11 points, while Torrence Clark and Don Pigford both scored ten in the victory.
The Rams outscored the Vikings 17-5 in the second quarter to take control of the game. Greene Central improved to 20-0 with the victory.
At Farmville Central, the Eastern Plains 2A leaders got all they wanted and then some against visiting SW Edgecombe. The Jags edged the Cougars 68-64.
In girls play, Farmville Central earned a regular season split with league-leading SW Edgecombe, 51-48.
Here are the other scores from Friday night in high school basketball:
BOYS
Eastern Wayne 73, DH Conley 70
Goldsboro 88, South Lenoir 75
Spring Creek 54, Rosewood 46
North Brunswick 66, Dixon 48
Jacksonville 59, West Carteret 42
Pamlico 77, Lejeune 59
Southside 66, Bear Grass 54
Northeastern 61, Currituck 57
GIRLS
South Central 65, Southern Wayne 50
Tarboro 73, North Edgecombe 27
Havelock 68, Swansboro 38
Southside 52, Bear Grass 27
Kinston 55, Greene Central 36
Croatan 31, SW Onslow 29 F/OT
Northside 44, Jones Sr. 41